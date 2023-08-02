Quartix Technologies plc (QTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

QTX opened at GBX 235 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.00 and a beta of 0.75. Quartix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.49).

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

