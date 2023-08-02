Quartix Technologies plc (QTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Quartix Technologies Stock Performance
QTX opened at GBX 235 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.00 and a beta of 0.75. Quartix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.49).
Quartix Technologies Company Profile
