QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. 7,129,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.