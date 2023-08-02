Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, RTT News reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 13.4 %

Quad/Graphics stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 472,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $269.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quad/Graphics

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak bought 17,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

