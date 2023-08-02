Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million to $1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.96 million.

Qorvo Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. 1,986,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,854. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after purchasing an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.