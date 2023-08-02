Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Increased by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 70.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

