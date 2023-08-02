Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Reduced by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

Shares of CROX opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

