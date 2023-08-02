Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

NYSE:WST opened at $371.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $389.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

