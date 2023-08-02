Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

