Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.39.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

