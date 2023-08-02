Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Lowered by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $33.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $53.20. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $167.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $50.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $54.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $203.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,275.00.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$1,062.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$988.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$932.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$612.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,064.30.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

