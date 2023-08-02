Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 2,686,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

