Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.05. 1,010,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,685. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 450.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

