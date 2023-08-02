Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. 1,250,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

