Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,637 shares of company stock worth $7,574,834. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

GLW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 3,979,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,697. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

