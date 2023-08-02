Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. 3,124,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.