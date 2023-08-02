Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.24. 1,396,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

