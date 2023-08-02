Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,775,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 855,887 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,959. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

