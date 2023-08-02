Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,388. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.