Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

