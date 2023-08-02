Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 848,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

