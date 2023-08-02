Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.13. 14,386,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

