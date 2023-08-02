Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VLO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.31. 4,188,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

