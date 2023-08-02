Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,097,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $496.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

