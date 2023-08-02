ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 674,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

