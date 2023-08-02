Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

