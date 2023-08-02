Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $889,784.32 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $889,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,891.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $348,336.84.

On Friday, June 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $2,597,917.80.

On Thursday, May 11th, Parth Mehrotra sold 225 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $6,300.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 117,301 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $3,354,808.60.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 900,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after buying an additional 2,084,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

