Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 30,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

