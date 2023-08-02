Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON:PMGR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136 ($1.75). 23,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a one year low of GBX 128 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 202 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -536.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

Get Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust alerts:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.