Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON:PMGR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136 ($1.75). 23,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a one year low of GBX 128 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 202 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -536.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile
