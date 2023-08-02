Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 5,821 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,481,000 after buying an additional 512,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.57. The stock had a trading volume of 564,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.75 and its 200 day moving average is $400.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

