Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,718. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.82. 139,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,601. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $218.03.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.