Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,630. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

