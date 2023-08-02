Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 61,600 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063,493 shares of company stock valued at $226,781,284. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average is $194.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

