Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $44.83 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $44,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.93.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.5 %

IQV traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $220.28. 467,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.