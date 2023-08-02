Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,534. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

