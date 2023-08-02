Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,958. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

