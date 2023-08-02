Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 100,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $33,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FIS traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

