PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $129,467,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

