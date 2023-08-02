Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Plug Power worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 594,347 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 97.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 97,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Plug Power by 55.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 32.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,308,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,379. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

