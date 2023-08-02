Pitcairn Co. Sells 63 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 775,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,744. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

