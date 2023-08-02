Pitcairn Co. Sells 278 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.90. 698,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,138. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.