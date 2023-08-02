Pitcairn Co. Sells 270 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.88 and a 200 day moving average of $348.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

