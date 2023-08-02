Pitcairn Co. Purchases 276 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $20.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $528.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,957. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.29 and a 200-day moving average of $403.08. The stock has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

