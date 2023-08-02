Pitcairn Co. Has $3.88 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,172 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. 131,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,183. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

