Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,298 shares of company stock worth $20,387,100. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

