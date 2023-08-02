Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

