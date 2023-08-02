Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. 6,088,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.