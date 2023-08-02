Pitcairn Co. Buys 40,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 255.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,882 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,618,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,815. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

