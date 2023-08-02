Pitcairn Co. Acquires 605 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. 11,993,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

