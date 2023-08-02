Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

