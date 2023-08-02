Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

